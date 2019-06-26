Homeowner captures burglar in Spartanburg Co., deputies say

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg County homeowner found the man who attempted to break into his home earlier that night.

Spartanburg County deputies responded Sunday at about 10 p.m. to a break in at a house on Lawson Fork Road, according to the sheriff’s office.

The homeowner told them he had been laying in bed when he heard someone ringing his door bell before knocking on a different door, according to the incident report. The homeowner said he went to get his gun when he heard a window break in his living room.

The homeowner went to that room to a man trying to get into the resident. The homeowner told deputies he fired two rounds at the man before he took off running, according to the incident report.

The homeowner had surveillance cameras and was able to show deputies the footage of break in.

According to the incident report, the man had attempted to enter a house, located directly behind the Lawson Fork Road house, on Settle Road at about 3:45 a.m. The neighbor also had surveillance video that they showed to deputies.

The homeowner was unloading plywood to fix his window when he saw the suspect riding a bicycle down Lawson Fork Road.

The homeowner told deputies that he and two other men followed the suspect and confronted him about the break in, according to the incident report. They said the suspect dropped to the ground and apologized for breaking into the home.

Deputies arrived at the intersection of Settle Road and Lawson Fork Road to arrest Anton Boris Sidorchuk, 18, of Inman.

Sidorchuk has been charged with first degree burglary.