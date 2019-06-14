Simpsonville homeowner hurt in deputy-involved shooting

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA)- State agents are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Simpsonville.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a panic alarm notification at 11:49 p.m. Thursday from a home on Eastcrest Drive.

The sheriff’s office said in a press release that the first responding deputy was met at the door by the homeowner, who opened the door and pointed a handgun at the deputy.

The deputy then fired his weapon, hitting the subject at least once. Officials say the subject was taken to a hospital alert and conscious.

Neighbor Cooper Guest told 7-News Friday that he had just pulled into his driveway around midnight when heard what began as an argument outside of the house.

“I turned around and kind of tried to figure out what was going on, and that’s when I heard gunshots,” he said. “And I bee-lined it and ran inside as fast as I could.”

Cooper added that several other neighbors gathered outside as law enforcement arrived.

“We all came out here, we were sitting in the cul-de-sac just watching. They came out, our neighbors came out and we were all just sitting here talking… watching everything happen, trying to figure out what was happening.”

The deputy and the other two occupants of the home were not injured.

SLED is investigating the shooting along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office of Professional Standards.

The deputy will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the investigation.