Homeowner shoots and kills intruder during burglary

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An intruder was shot and killed during a burglary according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home on Deana Lane in Blacksburg shortly after 2:20 a.m. Wednesday where they say that the intruder forced a door open and began to assault the resident.

The resident, fearing for their safety, then fired a single round, striking the intruder in the chest.

The intruder fled the scene and was taken to Cherokee Medical Center where they were pronounced dead a short time later.

The homeowner was also taken to the hospital and treated for injuries sustained during the burglary.

Investigators have determined that the intruder was known by the victim prior to the burglary.

Further information will be released by the Cherokee County Coroner at a later time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store