Homeowner shoots and kills intruder during burglary

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An intruder was shot and killed during a burglary according to the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home on Deana Lane in Blacksburg shortly after 2:20 a.m. Wednesday where they say that the intruder forced a door open and began to assault the resident.

The resident, fearing for their safety, then fired a single round, striking the intruder in the chest.

The intruder fled the scene and was taken to Cherokee Medical Center where they were pronounced dead a short time later.

The homeowner was also taken to the hospital and treated for injuries sustained during the burglary.

Investigators have determined that the intruder was known by the victim prior to the burglary.

Further information will be released by the Cherokee County Coroner at a later time.