Homeowner shoots, kills man on Farley Ave. in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was shot and killed by a homeowner in Spartanburg on Sunday night.

According to Spartanburg Police, officers answered a call on Farley Avenue about shots being fired at about 9:50 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man lying on a front porch and suffering from gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police that the man was in his mid-20s, wearing dark clothing and a hoody when he walked onto their front yard and approached the homeowners. They say the man was acting strange, and the homeowners asked him to leave their property, police say.

Homeowners had to ask him several times before he left the property. Police say moments later, he returned to the property and approached the home again.

The homeowners asked him to leave again and the man refused and approach the door with his hands in his pocket, according to police.

The homeowner then retrieved a weapon from inside his home while the man stood on the front porch approaching the entrance of the home.

Shots were fired and the man was hit in the chest and fell at the doorway, where he later died.

The deceased man has not been identified. This case is still undergoing investigation.

