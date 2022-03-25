PICKENS COUNTY, S.C (WSPA) – Homeowners in Pickens County are facing a lot of devastation after the tornado on Wednesday night.

“It’ll take us years to recover from this,” said Charles Nalley.

Charles Nalley and his wife built their home and have lived in it for 41 years. Wednesday night’s storms took a toll on their home.

“I flipped the outside light on and looked out the door and that’s when the high-pitched whistle and the train sound all hit. It started lifting the roof off that car-port, right there,” said Nalley.

He says most of the damage is to their back porch and roof.

“I had walked around last night with a flashlight enough to make you sick. It’s real heart-breaking,” he said.

He says there were a lot of damage to the trees, as well.

“Most of them were uprooted, pushed over. The ones that are broke halfway up were like twisted and thrown,” said Nalley.

The winds were so strong, he says, it tore his sheds apart.



“That building with the pink installation, there’s pink installation, see the pink installation waving in the breeze up there. And look, even over the top of the hill up there, even higher,” he said.

Once the sun rose on all this damage, many people in the area showed up to help. Roger Dale Davis Jr. lives 5 minutes down the road. He and his wife, Melanie, brought a lot of non-perishable foods for people who need it.

“Helping the community out ’cause there’s a whole lot of people that ain’t got no food right now, cause of the storms that come through last night,” said Davis.

He gave it to a homeowner who will distribute it through the neighborhood.

“It hurts, ya know, there’s probably some kids right now that might of went to sleep last night with nothing to eat,” he said.

Melanie says they want people to pay the kindness forward.

“This is a devastation and some of these people were in bed sleeping when all of this happened. They lost their homes, part of their property, vehicles and it’s hard,” said Melanie.

For people like Charles Nalley, he says he’s just thankful the storm only destroyed belongings.

“I’m glad my wife is not hurt,” said Nalley.

People in the area say this is going to take a long time to recover from, but they won’t give up hope.