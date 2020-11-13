Homeowners push back against natural gas pipeline planned for northern Greenville County

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (WSPA)- Piedmont Natural Gas, which is owned by Duke Energy, sent a letter to the state regulators in July, notifying them of a plan to extend a natural gas pipeline, “Line 201,” by ten miles, from Taylors to Travelers Rest.

In September, Sharon Hinrichs said she and her husband also got a letter from PNG, saying they would be surveying her property.

“We all thought that it was going to be so that we could get natural gas, but little did we know, they’re looking to take over half of my property if the pipeline goes through,” Hinrichs said.

She said her Travelers Rest property has been in her family for more than century.

“Basically it would just be dead land if they do take our land,” she said. “It would be no more good to us.”

The project would create a 50 foot wide easement cleared of any trees or structures, but a company spokesperson said residents could still use the land for gardening and hunting.

According to the company, the new pipeline is needed to improve service and serve a growing population.

“Right now we are most concerned about the growth that this area has already experienced,” said Jennifer Sharpe, who is the lead communications consultant for PNG. “We need extra capacity now.”

It’s not only homeowners objecting. The conservation non-profit Upstate Forever also has concerns.

“The only folks who benefit from this project that I can tell are the shareholders,” said Shelley Robbins, who is the energy and state policy director at Upstate Forever.

Robbins said she dosen’t see a need for the increased capacity, but Robbins said PNG has eminent domain.

7News asked Sharpe if a landowner can refuse an easement.

“That is even too early and maybe not even relevant because that’s all part of negations,” Sharpe said.

She also said a plan has not been finalized and construction would be at least a year away.

“There’s not enough money they could give us to compensate for 100 years worth of time that my great-grandfather, my grandfather and my dad lived here,” Hinrichs said. “You can’t buy that with money.”

The company says it’s looking into technology to safely host an open house on this issue.