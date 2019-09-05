Homes damaged after tornado touches down in Columbus Co.

7:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5:

North Myrtle Beach Public Information Officer Pat Dowling tells News13 is appears a “minor tornado” possibly touched down at 901 Westport Drive. The roof of a structure was damaged and no injuries were reported. Electricity is “being pulled” and people are being directed to go to shelters.

7:20 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5:

Homes in Columbus County have been damaged after a tornado touched down.

According to the National Weather Service, a tornado touched down on Livingston Chapel Road on Thursday morning.

Homes have roof damage after the tornado.

