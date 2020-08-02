Homes evacuated as Southern California wildfire grows

Hand crews work on the remaining hot spots from a brush fire at the Apple Fire in Cherry Valley, Calif., Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)

BANNING, Calif. (AP) — Thousands of people are under evacuation orders after a wildfire in mountains east of Los Angeles exploded in size as crews battle the flames in triple-digit heat.

The blaze straddling Riverside and San Bernardino counties has consumed more than 23 square miles of dry brush and timber. There’s zero containment.

One home and two outbuildings have been destroyed. No injuries are reported. A huge smoke plume was visible for miles around and contributed to poor air quality.

The National Weather Service says “dangerously hot conditions” are expected to continue. The cause of the blaze is under investigation. 

