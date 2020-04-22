Homicide investigation underway after death of woman in Spartanburg Co. shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting that killed one and injured another in Spartanburg County on Monday.

Spartanburg Co. deputies say they responded to a shooting at 318 Miller Point Dr. at about 10:30 p.m. Monday

They found a female victim who had been shot multiple times, and a male victim who had been shot once.

Both victims were transported to the hospital.

The male victim was treated and released, but the female victim died Tuesday night despite several surgeries, deputies say.

According to the coroner, that person was identified as 32-year-old Regina Allen, of Miller Point Dr. in Inman.

Deputies say the motive remains unclear, but investigators believe that the victims were targeted as opposed to this incident being random.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact Investigator Megan Bennett at (864) 503-4608 or email her at mbennett@spartanburgcounty.org.

Citizens can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting either Investigator Bennett or Crime Stoppers, and if their information leads to the identification and arrest of the responsible suspect(s), they will be eligible for a cash reward.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more. Check back for updates.