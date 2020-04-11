1  of  14
Homicide investigation underway after man dies in Anderson Co. shooting

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Deputies responded to a shooting on Friday night on Foghorn Ct. in Anderson Co. (WSPA)

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has died after a shooting in Anderson County on Friday night.

We previously reported deputies responded to Foghorn Ct. at about 8 p.m. for a shooting.

Deputies located an adult male who had been shot at least one time.

That person was identified by the coroner’s office as 49-year-old Travis Green, of Williamston.

The death has been ruled a homicide and an autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning, the coroner said.

Deputies advised on Friday that they don’t believe there is any threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the Anderson County Coroner’s Office.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

