Homicide investigation underway after man dies of gunshot wound in Boiling Springs

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway in Boiling Springs.

The Spartanburg County Coroner says their office responded at about 12:10 a.m. Saturday morning in reference to a death at E. Wood St.

The victim was identified as 32-year-old Juan Booker, of Boiling Springs.

Booker died from injuries received from a gunshot wound that occurred at Promenade Apartments in Boiling Springs, the coroner said.

The Coroner’s Office and the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s are investigating.

