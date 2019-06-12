Homicide investigation underway after man shot in vehicle in Fountain Inn

FOUNTAIN INN, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a homicide investigation is underway after a man died after being shot in his vehicle in Fountain Inn on Tuesday.

According to the coroner’s office’s news release, Bruce Campbell, 48, of Fountain Inn, was in his vehicle at his home on Friendly Street when individuals walked up to him.

Campbell was then reportedly shot by one of the individuals and then they left the scene.

EMS, fire and police crews responded to the scene to give aid to Campbell.

Campbell was later pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy revealed that Campbell died from the gunshot wound and his manner of death was deemed a homicide.

Fountain Inn Police Chief Keith Morton said they have developed persons of interest and/or suspects in the case.

Morton said a dark vehicle — possibly a black or dark blue Nissan Altima — may be connected to the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 864-862-4461 or share tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME