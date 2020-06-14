Homicide investigation underway after security guard shot, killed in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway after a security guard was shot and killed at a bar in Greenville early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to The Coliseum at 528 Haywood Rd. at 1:35 a.m. in reference to a gun-shot victim.

The victim was working at the establishment as a security guard, according to police.

Due to the subject’s intoxicated state, the victim asked the subject to leave several times and was never served alcohol at the bar.

After being denied service, the subject went outside to his vehicle and retrieved a firearm, according to police.

He walked back into The Coliseum through the rear entrance, and video surveillance shows the subject fire the weapon at the victim multiple times, police said.

The subject then flees the establishment in a SUV.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he did succumb to his injuries.

The investigation is still active.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 23-CRIME.