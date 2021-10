GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating a homicide after the Sept. 29 shooting victim died.

We previously reported that the GCSO responded to a call on at 1:08 a.m. to Mauldin Road and found the adult male victim suffering from at least one gunshot shot wound in the parking lot.

The GCSO is still investigating this case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.