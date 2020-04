CLINTON, S.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Clinton.

According to the Laurens County Coroner, the incident happened early Saturday morning on Friendship Dr.

31-year-old Freddie Markell Byrd, of Clinton, died from a gunshot wound, the coroner said.

SLED and Clinton Police are still investigating. There is no word yet on possible suspects or arrests at this time.

An autopsy will be performed on Monday. Check back for updates.