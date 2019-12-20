Homicide investigation underway after teen found shot to death in vehicle in Greenville Co.

Breaking News
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Coroner’s Office officials identified a 15-year-old boy who was found shot to death in a vehicle Thursday night in Greenville County.

We reported earlier that deputies responded to a report of gunshots in the 100 block of Mansion Circle at around 7:50 p.m., and found a victim deceased in the vehicle.

The victim was reportedly suffering from at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Friday, the coroner’s office identified the victim as Kerolos Mina Zaky, 15, of Spartanburg.

An autopsy was performed on Friday and determined he died from a gunshot wound.

His death is being investigated as a homicide.

The coroner’s office, along with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, are continuing to investigate the shooting death.

