Honda plant in Timmonsville to resume production on May 4

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Honda plant in Timmonsville is scheduled to resume production May 4, the company announced.

The company originally suspended production on March 26 due to the coronavirus. The suspension was originally expected to last seven days until April 6.

This initial suspended production was expected to result in the reduction of approximately 2,200 ATV’s and 1,500 SxS’s, the company reported.

During the production suspension, HSC said they will continue to pay all associates and contingent associates. This is separate from the recently announced Temporary Paid Personal Leave of Absence program related to COVID-19. If an associate has already started the temporary paid leave, it will pause, and these 7 days of paid production suspension will take precedence.

The company said it will use this opportunity to continue deep cleaning of production and common areas to further protect associates upon their return.

“During this time of uncertainty, we understand the very real concerns we all share about the spread, effect and disruption caused by the COVID-19 Impact,” company officials said in a press release on March 23.