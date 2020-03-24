Honda plant in Timmonsville to suspend production due to coronavirus outbreak

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The Honda Plant in Timmonsville is suspending production this week because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The suspension will start Thursday and last seven days until April 6.

This announcement will result in the reduction of approximately 2,200 ATV’s and 1,500 SxS’s, the company reported.

During the production suspension, HSC will continue to pay all associates and contingent associates. This is separate from the recently announced Temporary Paid Personal Leave of Absence program related to COVID-19. If an associate has already started the temporary paid leave, it will pause, and these 7 days of paid production suspension will take precedence.

During this time, the company said it will use this opportunity to continue deep cleaning of production and common areas to further protect associates upon their return.

“During this time of uncertainty, we understand the very real concerns we all share about the spread, effect and disruption caused by the COVID-19 Impact,” company officials said in a press release on Monday. “We will update associates on our production plans after this temporary suspension when production resumes on April 6.”