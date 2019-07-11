Honea Path baseball team needs help to get to World Series for first time

HONEA PATH, SC (WSPA) – Baseball is the perfect summer sport and one Upstate Dixie Youth team is making history as they head off for the World Series for the very first time.

The Honea Path 8U All-Star Baseball team placed second place at the state championship last weekend qualifying the team to head to the World Series in Louisiana.

“I never thought I’d see the day where I’d see a group of young men travel outside this box and have the opportunity to play in another state,” said Tim Pace who’s the town recreation director.

The problem for the team is that they can’t afford all the costs to travel and stay for the tournament, so they are asking for the community’s help.

They have a GoFundMe page to help raise the costs for the tournament before the end of July.