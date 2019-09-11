Honoring 9/11 Heroes; Upstate organizations train suicide prevention intervention

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Tuesday, September 10th through Friday, September 13th Suicide Prevention and Intervention Training classes were free and open to community leaders interested.

The workshop dates were planned with purpose.

Sponsors: Clemson Military & Veteran Engagement, When Live Sucks, Upstate Warrior Solution, and Military Officer Association of America agreed hosting them during September, National Suicide Prevention Month, during National Suicide Prevention Week, just made sense.

Veterans, law enforcement, first responders, community leaders attend the free five hour workshop and learn how to recognize the warning signs and situations related to suicide.

Armed Forces Mission Founder, Kenneth Koon, said suicide tends to be treated as a taboo or too depressing of a subject.

But his workshops putting the topic front and center while giving training attendees the proper tools to handle the issue.

“Anybody in the community who is willing to engage, they can help save lives; because, intervention saves lives and trained people save people,” Koon said.

Amanda Meyer lost her 16 year old son to suicide. Meyer said Logan was among the 1 in 5 that didn’t show the common signs of suicide.

But, she said workshops like this are how she can “bless it forward” so that another family won’t have to go through what she did.

“My goal is to turn a tragedy into a triumph. I’m not sure what that looks like just yet and maybe [Logan’s] life has already started to save lives. But that’s my new mission,” Meyer said.

Koon said talking, learning, and understanding suicide is something that everyone should be able to do.

“Ninety-four percent of the people that were stopped from jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge are still alive or died of natural causes. So, what does that say?” Koon said,”It says that intervention saves lives. So, we’re going to be proactive by having this discussion, bringing it out of the closet, and that will reduce the stigma.”

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide Call 1-800-273-8255, or click here for help.