Hooping for Homeless

Pickens County (WSPA) Athletes in Pickens County put their skills to the test for a good cause. Teams got together Saturday to raise money for Pickens County Shelter of Hope. In this basketball tournament called “Hooping for the Homeless” in Easley.

Tracy Gantt of Gantt Ministries say’s, “It’s to bring people together that’s why it’s called Pickens County Shelter of Hope, our church cannot do it on our own we can’t do it on our own, so it’s gonna take the whole county. Right now we are playing basketball and we got people from all over the county coming together for one common goal.”

Gantt Ministries hopes to open the shelter by the fall of 2019.