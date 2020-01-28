Hope Remains Ranch Looking for volunteers and mentors to assist with equine therapy

Hope Remains Ranch is looking for volunteers and mentors to assist with several different programs at their equine therapy facility including their after school program.

The program is called the Mane event and requires an hour and a half a week during one afternoon from a mentor over the age of 18.

No experience with horses or mentoring is needed.

CEO and founder Melanie Watt said a training class is provided for all volunteers before they begin and you must fill out an application at their website hopeRemains.org