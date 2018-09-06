Hospital prepares for influx during World Equestrian Games Video

COLUMBUS, N.C. (WSPA) - Medical leaders in Polk County are preparing to serve more people as up to 400,000 people are expected to come in to town for the World Equestrian Games.

Leaders at St. Luke's Hospital are hoping for the best but preparing for the worst.

"The site is expected to host up to 3,0000-50,000 potentially per day." said St. Luke's CEO Jim Bross. "It will not be in the hundreds of thousands on any given day; however, that's more than doubling, and perhaps tripling, our normal population we serve."

The 25 bed hospital usually serves a small community of older folks. Next week, they're going to be serving up to three times that population daily.

"We don't have after hours urgent care, and the emergency department at Luke's Hospital is the primary resource for that," Bross said.

To prepare, they're partnering with a Western North Carolina emergency management group to place a mobile hospital unit behind St. Luke's.

"It's kind of a pseudo-governmental," Bross said. "They're funded and sponsored through both the hospitals and the state government."

Typically, the mobile hospital units are used for disasters such as hurricanes. Mobile hospital units are also staged on-site at the Tryon International Equestrian Center.

Bross said healthcare leaders are preparing for a range of possible emergencies.

"Everything from...[an] unfortunate food event, food poisoning event, with a lot of victims to a large bus accident...really anything that you can kind of conjure up, those are the things that we have to be prepared for," he said.

The World Equestrian Games kick of next Tuesday, Sept. 11 and end on Sunday, Sept. 23.