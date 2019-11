(CBS)- Millions of parents try to find their kids the latest toys this Black Friday.

Toys experts say one of the biggest trends is toys with secret reveals like Hatchimal, Blume, and Rizmo toys.

Other hot buys include Ryan’s World’s Super Surprise Safe and Cap’n Ryan’s Mega Mystery Treasure Chest.

Frozen 2 and Baby Shark products are also expected to fly off the shelves.