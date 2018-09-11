Hotel Availability in the Upstate

As Hurricane Florence makes headlines one day before the Tryon World Equestrian Games, evacuees and patrons could converge on the upstate at the same time. The influx could put a strain on resources including hotels in the area.

Prior to Hurricane Florence surfacing many hotels in and around the Upstate already booked to capacity, add to the mix people getting out of the path of the hurricane and finding a hotel room is like finding a needle in a haystack.

Hotel rooms are at a premium as people travel the highway, either headed to the Equestrian Games, Jamie Trammell the General Manager of the Hampton Inn Spartanburg Westgate says, “We have at least half of our hotel right now booked for the Equestrian games. Those rooms have been booked at least 9 months or more in advance.”

While others are out looking for shelter from the storm, Trammell says, " People from the coast are starting to call and they’re looking for places to stay in the event that they need to evacuate.”

It’s the perfect storm for the hotel industry as rooms fill up and if you look online most hotels show they’re already sold out, Trammell says, " Unfortunately we have very little availability.”