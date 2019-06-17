House Fire in Polk County; home is a complete loss

POLK COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Tryon Fire Department, Chief Geoffrey M. Tennant, said the call about smoke in the mountains came around 8 a.m. on Monday morning.

Upon further investigation, they discovered growing black smoke and determined it was not a woods fire.

A home was engulfed in flames, on Hogback Mountain Rd in Tryon. First responders shutdown the two lane winding road, allowing only emergency vehicles through.

The Tryon, Landrum, Saluda, and Columbus fire departments worked for hours to extinguish the flames.

There were no reports of any injuries or anyone home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.