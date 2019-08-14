House fire on Fitzroy Drive in Pendleton likely caused by lightning, officials say

PENDLETON, SC (WSPA) – Piercetown Fire Department officials said a house fire in Pendleton is believed to have been caused by lightning.

According to Piercetown Fire Chief Brad Hart, five departments responded to the house fire on Fitzroy Drive off of Five Forks Road just before 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Hart said no one was hurt in the fire, and said the homeowner, kids and pets were out of the home when firefighters got on-scene.

Fire crews were at the scene for approximately six hours and said the house was in flames when they first got to the location.

Along with Piercetown firefighters, crews with Hopewell, Three and Twenty and Sandy Springs also responded.

Hart said the fire appears to have been caused by a lightning strike, but said that is still under investigation at this time.

The American Red Cross said in a news release that volunteers are helping a family of four following the fire.

The family includes two children and two adults, according to the release.

They are receiving financial assistance for food, clothes, lodging and other essentials.