House fire possibly caused by lightning strike displaces 4 in Walhalla

WALHALLA, S.C. (WSPA) – 4 people have been displaced after a house fire in Walhalla that fire officials say may have been caused by a nearby lightning strike.

The incident happened at midnight on July 6 at East Wesley Street, according to the Walhalla Fire Department.

Walhalla Police units originally reported the fire and assisted in alerting the occupants to help them escape.

The fire burned a portion of the attic space and there was water damage in a portion of the home, the fire chief said.

No injuries were reported.

Mutual aid assistance came from West Union, Seneca, Westminster, and Oconee County.

The fire took about 40 minutes to contain and is still under investigation.

