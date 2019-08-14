House fire reported on Cinder Creek Rd in Spartanburg Co.

by: WSPA Staff

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg County dispatchers said several departments have responded to a structure fire in the 100 block of Cinder Creek Road.

According to dispatch, the fire was reported just before 9:15 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

Converse Fire Department, as well as Glendale, Drayton, Cowpens and Spartanburg, fire crews were also responding.

Our 7 News crew at the scene said Hilltop, Whitney and Croft fire departments were also on-scene, along with EMS.

We’re working to gather more information at this time.

