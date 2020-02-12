House passes bill to establish Women’s History Museum

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – The House of Representatives has voted in favor of building a Women’s History Museum at Washington’s National Mall.

The measure passed 374 to 37 on Tuesday.

Besides creating a Women’s History Museum, the bill would establish a council that would make recommendations for its design, planning and construction.

One of the bill’s co-sponsors, Rep. Carolyn Maloney, said “this is about giving women, all women, our rightful place in history.”

The bill goes to the Senate for approval next.