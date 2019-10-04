House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in Upstate today

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., reads a statement announcing a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will visit the Upstate for a Democratic fundraising dinner.

The event will be held Friday evening at the Hyatt Regency on N. Main Street in Greenville.

Pelosi is guest speaker at the fundraiser hosted by the S.C. Democratic Party (SCDP).

Pelosi’s visit comes after she called for an official impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

A group of Trump supporters are expected to protest Pelosi’s visit.

In a statement last month, SCDP Chair Trav Robertson Jr. said the Democratic party was thrilled to welcome Pelosi to the Palmetto State.

“We have made incredible progress in Greenville, and have built a solid base of Democratic voters who are sick of being left behind by the GOP. Speaker Pelosi has been fighting Trump’s attacks on our jobs, our healthcare, and our values since day one – we’re excited to have her bring that fight to the Upstate,” Robertson said.

South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn will also attend Friday’s event.

The S.C. Democratic primary is Feb. 29, 2020.

The state Republican party has canceled its primary ahead of the 2020 election, prompting a lawsuit.

