Housing grant from TD bank aimed to help families displaced by pandemic

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A quarter-million dollars is on the way to help give families across the Greenville area the assistance they need to get back on their feet.

On Thursday, the Greenville Housing Fund received a $250-thousand dollar grant from TD Bank, which will go towards the “Home Again Partnership” — a joint venture between the Greenville Housing Fund and United Housing Connections.

Both organizations work to put displaced families back in stable housing.

“It’s impacting livelihoods, jobs, income, health,” President and CEO of the Greenville Housing Fund, Bryan Brown said. “It’s having significant and serious impacts on our community and this is a symptom of that.”

Brown said prior to the pandemic, they were aware of two hotel/motel communities where families were living, now there’s ten.

“That’s the impact that COVID has had on this community,” Brown said. “This growing insecurity, housing instability has led to families living in ten hotel motels in our community. “

The “Home Again Partnership” works to identify families with school aged children living in hotels to provide them with resources like housing and financial assistance, all aimed promoting self sufficiency.

“When you have families in hotels, you have a child doing homework off the edge of a bed and then eating off a hot plate, that’s not a family environment,” said CEO of United Housing Connections, Lorain Crowl.

Crowl said the first step is connecting students with a McKinney-Vento liaison.

“Which is a liaison that works in all Greenville County schools,” Crowl said. “Every school has one that is tasked with engaging homeless and families who are experiencing homelessness with children.”

And then the work begins.

“We start with the very basics,” Crowl said. “‘Where are you now?’ And then we carry you through with rent stabilization. That means we may come alongside you with some grant money.”

Or other resources like case management, credit repair, etc.

“We carry folks through a program, through a two-year program to help them develop a savings account, tools to be on their own and eventually they’re in their own housing,” said Crowl.

Both organizations say they have resources readily available.

“There are all kinds of programs and networks that we can really plug families into and then help them along to get to know those folks and be sure that they’re served,” said Crowl.

If you’re a Greenville family in need of assistance, Crowl said to contact your school counselor. Every school counselor in Greenville County is connected to a liaison who can connect you to the partnership.

Crowl said since the pandemic began, the partnership has served 375 households, with $2.1 million dollars put into the community from all resources to help families remain stabily housed.