How biggest school district in S.C. is preparing to vaccinate their teachers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- Some much needed relief is coming to school districts across the state.

Starting March 8, South Carolina will move to the 1-b vaccination phase group, that including teachers.

“We think the vaccinations are going to be a big game changer for us,” Greenville County Schools media relations director Tim Waller said.

Adding, “We have felt from the very beginning that teachers are essential workers, we actually believe they should’ve been included in that group 1-a to get them vaccinated right away.”

Greenville County Schools, the largest school district in the state of South Carolina, says they’ve been anticipating this news for awhile.

Now that the time is almost here, they have a plan in place.

“We’ve been preparing for quite a while,” Waller said. “For several weeks now, to get our teachers vaccinated.”

Partnering with Bon Secours St. Francis, they’ll have two locations for Greenville County School employees to go get their vaccine; Woodmont High School and Greer High School.

It’ll be a two-day mass vaccination event, but they told 7 News they don’t know when the two-day mass vaccination event will be.

It’s all going to depend on when Bon Secours has enough supplies for the thousands of staff members already signed up.

The vaccination sites will be indoors, “They will park their car, they will go inside, they will receive the vaccination, and then they’ll hang around for about 15 minutes, because that is the observation period,” Waller said.

Greenville County Schools says right now many students are back in person full time, but not all.

“We think there are some big possibilities here in that we might be able to find a way to get 100% of high schoolers back before the end of the school year,” Waller said.

The deadline for teacher to sign up at those locations has passed, but the county is encouraging anyone who is part of this 1-b phase to locate other resources.

You can find a list of vaccination locations here.