How do you combine Mardi Gras and winter weather? One Louisiana couple has the answer

SHREVEPORT, La. (BRPROUD) – A couple went viral after creating “Louisiana snow chains.”

During the time of COVID-19 and ice storms, Mardi Gras is still, Mardi Gras.

On Fat Tuesday, we celebrate good ole’ Louisiana ingenuity and sense of humor.

When it snows in the northern United States, people break out chains and put them on their vehicle’s tires to get around town.

Brian and Suzette McNew had this in mind when the idea of putting Mardi Gras beads on a tire came up.

Suzette is from Houma, and Mardi Gras is in her blood.

There were many beads on hand and no Mardi Gras festivities. So instead, this couple created a viral sensation overnight.

Brian hopes that this Mardi Gras moment will bring a laugh to anyone who sees it.

The Louisiana man asks that everyone be kind and courteous to each other and let the good times roll!