How much do you tip? New study says it depends

How much do you tip? A new study finds it can depend on who you are.

Everyone has their own rules when it comes to tipping.

Danielle Lawrence, 33, says, “Usually 18% to 20%.”

52 year old Hazem Abela says, “Normally 15 to 20 percent as a mandatory.

Karina Gopeesingh, 19, says, “If service is good 15% – 20%. If the service is bad 10%”.

A new study finds some groups of people are more generous than others.

Ted Rossman from Creditcards.com says, “We found in general, men and millennials are the worst tippers, which means that women and baby boomers, generally speaking, are better tippers.”

And who they tip varies greatly. 77% of all people surveyed always give something to servers at a restaurant. But the numbers drop with food delivery people, hair dressers, and taxi and ride share drivers. Only about one out of 4 people tip hotel housekeepers and coffee shop baristas.



64 year old Joseph Frisa says, “It’s got to be really bad service for me not to leave a tip. The guy’s gotta throw the food at you before I don’t leave a tip.”

Brandon Baig, 19, says if service is bad, he will leave a small tip, or no tip at all.

Rossman explains, “Here’s a general rule of thumb, if someone is making things easier for you, they’re handling your stuff, they’re going out of their way to do something nice for you I would feel compelled to give them a little something and if particular this is someone you are interacting with regularly all the better.”

Rossman says that can likely lead to better service.



Even though millennials are less likely to give a tip the study found when they do tip they leave a higher percentage.