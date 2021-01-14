How seniors can sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–People 70 and older in South Carolina are now able to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine. However, after the announcement 7News received several calls with questions about the process and complaints of long wait times on the phone.

Raymond Harmer will celebrate his 95th birthday this March. He’s been able to stay healthy throughout the pandemic.

“I’ve been lucky so far the way things are in the situation. I don’t do anything, I don’t go anywhere except for here,” Harmer said.

That’s the Simpsonville Senior Center, where Harmer comes to play bingo. He says he’ll take the COVID-19 vaccine whenever it’s his turn.

“So I mean whenever they get around and get to me I’ll take it,” he said.

He also said he doesn’t have internet at home.

“That’s one of the worst phrases in the english language for a senior, you just go online,” Andrea Smith, executive director of Senior Action, said.

It’s one of the big concerns she’s been hearing.

“When the announcement was made there was a lot of talk, a lot of buzz the phone was ringing off the hook,” Smith said.

But, she says seniors wanting the vaccine shouldn’t worry.

“People who don’t have access to the internet shouldn’t be discouraged. They can still access every single thing that people on the internet can,” Smith said.

Here’s how it works. Calling DHEC’s care line at 855-472-3432 will help you find your vaccination location. DHEC says on Wednesday, it received 5,000 calls, and has added more people to answer those calls.

You can also call Prisma’s phone like at 833-2-PRISMA, where they’ll take down your information for a future appointment.

“You get put on a list and someone will call you back, so you just need to be patient, patient, patient,” Smith said.

She said just stay on the line, even if it’s a long wait, and someone will be able to help you. Harmer thinks everyone who is able should get the vaccine, and is willing to be patient for his turn.

“I think it’s going to help them. I’m 100% for it,” he said.