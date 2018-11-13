How to get the limited edition Thanksgiving-flavored Pringles

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) - Thanksgiving is a little over a week away.

Not much of a cook? Looking for an easy way to enjoy all the fixings without the fuss?

Behold -- Thanksgiving-flavored Pringles.

The limited-edition chips (NOT available in stores) come in three varieties -- turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie.

The classics of course!

Bad news? The chips, which went on sale last Tuesday, reportedly sold out in less than an hour. They retailed $14.99 via the Kellogg's Store.

Good news? There's still a way you can get your hands on these special chips, but it'll cost you.

Many buyers have posted the Thanksgiving Pringles on eBay, with some sets going as high as $150 a pop.

The cheapest set we found at "Best Offer" (so you don't have to bid) was $95.

This isn't the first time people gobbled up the Thanksgiving Pringles chips.

Last year’s Thanksgiving dinner included eight flavors: turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, creamed corn, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, and pumpkin pie.