How to get your 2nd shot if your original vaccination site closes

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – As the vaccine rollout continues, some places that were originally offering it have closed due to low demand.

Some folks who’d only gotten their first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine at one of those locations are now concerned.

7 News spoke to a local pharmacist about what you should do if you’re in that boat.

“It definitely helps to do your part for the community and for your loved ones,” pharmacist Payal Thadani said.

Payal Thadani at Buy Low Pharmacy said she’s trying to do her part in helping distribute the COVID vaccine as quickly and as efficiently as possible.

“In order to receive that herd immunity, where we can live our normal lives without masks and any kind of restrictions, people who need to be vaccinated needs to be at least 70 or 80%. That number is very far behind,” Thadani said.

She’s not wrong. According to DHEC’s website, compared to other Upstate counties, Spartanburg County is a little behind when it comes to the amount of people who have been vaccinated–forcing some places to stop offering it.

“As the demand is declining, they are having to close,” Thadani said.

For folks who may have gotten their first dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine at a pop-up site or a location that’s no longer offering it, Thadani said you don’t have to worry. All you have to do is wait the required time after your first dose and then head on over to her store.

“Even if you didn’t get your first dose over here, I can still accommodate you for the second dose,” she said.

The best part, Thadani said, is that you don’t even have to make an appointment. You can just walk in any time during their normal business hours.

“You don’t have to go on the computer and fill out all the information,” she said. “A lot of people don’t have those kinds of resources, or the time.”

For those who are hesitant, Thadani said it won’t cost you anything, and you don’t even have to bring an ID.

Folks who live near Thadani’s pharmacy told 7 News they’re glad the process has been made this convenient.

“Having some place where you can just walk in and not make an appointment, and not have to worry about making an account to sign up, just makes it so easy; and I think it will really help with our vaccination numbers in Spartanburg,” Hayden Hughes said.

“The benefits the vaccine offers–no matter what kind you get–is still very high compared to the chances you might take with COVID,” Thadani said. “I would not advise anybody to risk their lives. Please get vaccinated.”

If you decide to go to Buy Low Pharmacy to get your second dose of of the Moderna vaccine, they want to remind you to bring your vaccination card from your first dose.

Buy Low Pharmacy also offers the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.