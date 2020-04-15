How to get your stimulus check faster (kind of)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Want to know how you can get your stimulus check faster?

The IRS launched a new page on its website dedicated to helping you. The only catch is it’s been overloaded and keeps crashing.

If you are not one of the lucky people who already got your stimulus check direct deposited into your bank account head to IRS.gov and click the “get my payment” link.

You will need your 2018 tax return information (specifically your gross adjusted income, and social security number).

NOTE:

If you got a refund last year deposited on a card like Greendot or American Express, you need to make sure you still have that card because that’s where your stimulus funds will go.

If you had to pay Uncle Sam by mail last year or you got your refund by snail mail, make sure the IRS has your correct address.

If you want your refund faster than snail mail, use the site to enter your banking information so it’s direct deposited, if you can get the site working.

“That site is so overloaded that I’m getting more calls coming in saying it’s not working, it’s traveling so slow, we can’t get it to work. That’s why I say the IRS right now, their system has been overloaded, and you’ve got to realize the IRS has shut down all call centers,” said Dan Thomas an IRS Enrolled Agent with Jackson Hewitt.

The good news is people on social security who did not file in 2018 don’t need to back-file. They will get their stimulus by direct deposit.

One important side note with this being April 15th: Even though the tax filing deadline has been extended until July 15th for both the federal government and the Carolinas, if you live in North Carolina and owe money you will be charged interest from today until the day you pay your state taxes.

South Carolina and the federal government are waiving that interest until July 15th.