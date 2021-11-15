How to hold a food drive to benefit Loaves and Fishes this season

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate organization wants to help families in need to put food on the table.

At Loaves and Fishes of Greenville County, they’re asking you to hold a non-perishable food donation drive to serve the community. By hosting a food and funds drive, you’ll help Loaves and Fishes supply much-needed food to more than 107 local agencies.

The agencies help by providing food and other services to low-income families. The drives also help children, senior citizens, and individuals experiencing a wide range of societal challenges in Greenville County.

More than 45,000 people in our community are at risk of hunger and malnutrition, with two-thirds of them being single-parent families with young children and 12% senior citizens. You can make a tax-deductible donation, hold an in person food drive, or hold a virtual food drive to collect money and non-perishable food items like peanut butter, canned protein, fruits and veggies and juice.

To arrange for pickup or drop off of food donations, or to host a canned food drive, register by calling (864) 232-3595 or email: abbie@loavesandfishesgreenville.org

To register your business as a food partner agency or food donor reach out to Nathaniel@loavesandfishesgreenville.org

