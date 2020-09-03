How to identify Census workers in your neighborhood

News

by: Randi Moultrie

Posted: / Updated:

2020census.gov

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – As Census takers begin visiting homes of those who have not yet responded to the 2020 Census, it is good to know how to identify takers from the fakers.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, takers will be wearing masks and following the public health guidelines of the area they are visiting.

There are protocols you can follow if you have a taker that visits your home and does not speak the same language as you. You can request a worker online who speaks the same language as you to return to your home.

Census takers will make home visits from 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. weekdays and weekends. If no one is home they will leave you with information on the next steps you should take.

Be sure to identify a Census worker by making sure they have the right identification that will include their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date.

For more information on identifying Census workers in your neighborhood and the 2020 Census, you can check out their website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Find A Job
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories