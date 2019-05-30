How to identify work burnout during mental health month

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Millions of people face stress each day, sometimes that stress turns to strain and even turns to burnout.

“Sleep deprivation is probably one of the biggest issues that all firefighters face across the course of their career,” said North Spartanburg Fire Captain Nick Ray.

Careercast ranks the top 10 most stressful jobs.

Firefighter, police officer and even broadcaster are in the top 10, but they aren’t the only jobs that keep your heart pumping.

Like police officers, sometimes firefighters see and deal with the worst of humanity.

“You’ve got to cope with the physical insult, you’ve got to cope with the emotional insult and sometimes the spiritual insult,” Ray said. “Some of these calls we go on absolutely rock you to the core.”

Officials said, whether you’re male or female, sharing your feelings and talking about issues is a good coping mechanism.

“We have to get this stuff off of our chest, you can’t harbor it up and lock it away for 25 and 30 years of your career and expect somebody to come out on the other end okay,” Ray said.

Sandy Ayers and Heather Ratliff both work in the high-pressure legal field.

“When you’re coming to deal with courts and judges and deadlines and that, that’s not something that’s very flexible,” Ratliff, a legal assistant, said.

Sandy Ayers manages a law office and said, “You have to give yourself a break, whether it’s a day off, a mental break or whatever you need or vacation.”

Ayers just returned to work after deciding to listen her own advice by taking a vacation.

Construction work keeps you in the heat and direct sunlight, staying focused, hydrated and precise could become challenging.

Delivering products in the rain, sleet or sun can take its toll on drivers who are pressured to meet deadlines with delivers.

SC-Fast provides behavioral health training for first responders. They suggest seeking help if you experience symptoms like sleeping problems, irritability, anger or even substance abuse.

