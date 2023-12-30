SPARTANBURG, S.C.- While many of us will be enjoying ringing in the New Year it can be a stressful time for our pets.

Fireworks are fun for humans but it’s not the same for our furry companions.

“It is very, very upsetting to them to have that kaboom and then a pause and then another loud kaboom they can’t get prepared for that,” Angel Cox, the CEO of Spartanburg Humane Society said.

Cox added that it’s our pets’ instinct to flee from the noise.

“Today I took my dog out and immediately there was a firework, just a very small one but quickly he imminently pivoted and ran back to the house. they don’t know, is that a gun? is that an explosion?” Cox said. “For most animals it’s an imminent run before I get hurt and so they just dash, panic and they dash try to get to safety.”

Cox said sometimes when they run off, they don’t come back.

“Fourth of July and New Years Eve are the two biggest nights where we have a lot of people calling and posting on social media that they lost their pet,” Cox said. “It’s very, very difficult, they run fast and far and sometimes they are found very distant from their home so it’s very hard to reunite them with their owner.”

To avoid this, Cox advises to create a safe and quiet environment for your animals.

“Put them in the crate, maybe cover that crate with a blanket or something, put them in a room maybe lights out just a calming, calming situation maybe some music.”

And if you find an animal that went astray, make sure to let people know, “the best thing is to take some photos put it on social media people are looking at Facebook constantly Next-door there are so many apps.” Cox said.

Cox said you should also take the animal some place to see if it is microchipped. And if your pet is microchipped make sure your current information is up to date.

The humane society added that the biggest thing to avoid on New Years Eve is taking your animal to any fireworks or leaving it outdoors.