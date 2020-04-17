How to make a face mask using materials from your home

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a cloth face covering any time you are in public where it is hard to maintain social distancing like the grocery store or pharmacy.



This is to help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

The CDC has instructions on its website about how to make one from a bandana and two elastic bands, how to sew a face covering and how to make one from a t-shirt and a pair of scissors.

The CDC says these should fit snuggly but fit comfortably against the side of the face so you can breathe easily. They should also be secured with ties or ear loops, have multiple layers of fabric and should be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape, according to experts.

And when removing, you should be careful not to touch their eyes, nose, and mouth when removing their face covering and wash hands immediately after removing.

Bon Secours St. Francis nurse practitioner Brandi Giles says she’s noticed a lot of people pulling them underneath their chin to talk, or not covering their nose as well as their mouth while wearing them.

“You want it over your whole face, your nose and your mouth,” she said. “If you pull it under your chin, there are going to be a lot of germs around your mouth.”

The CDC says face coverings should be washed regularly in your washing machine, depending on the frequency of use.

“Grab your ear loops again and pull forward and away,” she said. “Take the part that was facing out, fold it gently so it’s touching each other and put it in a new paper bag so like a lunch sack.”

For detailed instructions on how to make your own mask using CDC recommended techniques, click here.