COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina environmental officials say a company's proposed seismic surveys in the Atlantic Ocean don't align with its coastal management policies.

A Monday letter by the state Department of Health and Environmental Control says WesternGeco's proposal for exploring offshore oil and gas involves too much risk to wildlife and an economy reliant on seafood and tourism. Seismic testing involves using loud airgun blasts to search the ocean floor for oil and gas deposits.