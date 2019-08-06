How to win a chance to camp in downtown Greenville

Camp the Falls event happens on Sept 8, an opportunity to experience the great outdoors and learn about ways to do so, at a free, family friendly event.

Right now, Laura Moore with Rotary Club of Greenville said you have a chance to win the ultimate “glamping” (glamorous camping) experience to share with the family.

Moore said the best way to register for the raffle is online or at the event on Sept 8 in Falls Park.

“The event will highlight the ease and benefits that urban camping can provide, for families” Moore continued.

Organizers said there will be nearly 28 vendors that day including rock climbing opportunities and animals from the Greenville Zoo and Mast General Store.

10 education stations will also help teach you skills like shelter building and survival.

10 raffle winners will receive camping gear and spend the night in Falls Park on the 14-15 of September. The “glamping” winner will be included in these winners, which includes breakfast cooked for you, access to bathrooms and dinner downtown Moore said.

Fundraising will benefit Rotary charities.

Find out more at www.campthefalls.com.