HPA Center to open shelter for those fleeing hurricane Video

SPARTANBURG CO. - (WSPA) - If there is an evacuation ordered for parts of South Carolina, evacuees can find a safe place in the Upstate.

High Point Academy (HPA) in Spartanburg will have an emergency shelter open.

School officials say the shelter should be ready by Monday afternoon.

The school wants to assure parents, students and people evacuating that the shelter will be secure and locked down.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office will provide security 24 hours per day for the shelter.

The building where the shelter will be is locked down, students and staff from HPA cannot go into the shelter and people at the shelter cannot go into the school.