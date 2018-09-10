News

HPA Center to open shelter for those fleeing hurricane

By:

Posted: Sep 10, 2018 09:53 AM EDT

Updated: Sep 10, 2018 12:57 PM EDT

HPA Center to open shelter for those fleeing hurricane

SPARTANBURG CO. - (WSPA) - If there is an evacuation ordered for parts of South Carolina, evacuees can find a safe place in the Upstate.

High Point Academy (HPA) in Spartanburg will have an emergency shelter open.

School officials say the shelter should be ready by Monday afternoon.

The school wants to assure parents, students and people evacuating that the shelter will be secure and locked down.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office will provide security 24 hours per day for the shelter.

The building where the shelter will be is locked down, students and staff from HPA cannot go into the shelter and people at the shelter cannot go into the school.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

mascot challenge
auto racing contest
star of the week
birthday announcements
Pro Football Challenge
Ask the Expert
Carolina Panthers
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center