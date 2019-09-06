Live Now
HSRZ: Westside Rams to clash with Greer Yellow Jackets

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — 7News Christine Scarpelli and photographer Ryan Goodman traveled to Westside High School for High School Red Zone Week Three.  

The Westside Rams will take on the Greer Yellow Jackets

The non-conference home game starts 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6 at Westside High School.

Westside saw many players injured last season.

Coach Scott Earley says he feels good about his offense and that Blair Garner, a transfer quarterback from Palmetto, can throw and run the ball well.

