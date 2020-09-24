Hub City Farmer’s Market to host virtual Farm-to-Table dinner

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – The Hub City Farmers Market is hosting their annual Farm-to-Table dinner Thursday night, but this year, it will be virtual.

WSPA is a sponsor of the event, so we’ll have a link to it in this article. It will start at 6:30 p.m. and 7 News reporter Scottie Kay will be emceeing.

You must have purchased a ticket to participate in the event.

Those participating have received a box of ingredients and will have the opportunity to prepare a delicious three-course meal with Chef Jamie Cribb from popular Spartanburg restaurant The Kennedy.

You’ll also get to learn about some wine from Jeff House with Bond Street Wines, and beer from our friends at RJ Rockers.

Not to mention, there will be a live musical performance by Fayssoux McLean and Brandon Turner.

If you’d like to donate to the Hub City Farmers Market, you’ll support the Healthy Hero Voucher Program, which feeds families that are financially vulnerable due to COVID-19.

Every $100 donated feeds 10 families. Click here to donate or text (864) 319-0827.

You can visit the Hub City Farmers Market on Saturdays, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.