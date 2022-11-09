The study ranked a total of 199 American cities based on three sets of criteria and 14 total metrics. (Getty Image)

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Hub City Hog Fest will return to downtown Spartanburg for the first time since COVID-19.

The two-day-long event will feature multiple barbeque teams, live music, and food vendors. The event runs from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday.

The Hub City Hog Fest will surround several roads near Morgan Square.

A barbeque contest will take place as a way to benefit Mobile Meals of Spartanburg.

Admission to the Hub City Hog Fest costs $5 per day with free admission offered before 5 p.m. on Friday and for children 10 and under at all times.

The Hub City Hog fest will also have free children’s entertainment such as bounce houses, carnival rides, and more.

The Hub City Hog Fest is scheduled for March 31-April 1, 2023.